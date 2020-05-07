The folks at iFixit examined the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard with X-rays. It looks cool and shows the product’s complexity.

What makes this the Magic Keyboard instead of a Smart Keyboard? Scissor switches, which proved much smarter than butterfly switches over (too) many years. This is the least complicated thing we can see on the Magic Keyboard, and it’s probably the biggest improvement.

I think this looks great. Right now I’m not sure if I’ll get the Magic Keyboard or not. Brydge plans to send me their keyboard accessory. However, I’m definitely a fan of how thin the Smart Keyboard is, and it looks like the Magic Keyboard shares that trait.

Check It Out: Look How Cool the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Looks Under X-Ray