Magnetic iPhone 12-compatible PopSockets are coming in the future that won’t require you to stick it on with adhesive.

Conversely, it could open PopSockets to more competition in the accessories market, as companies won’t have to out-engineer the Grips and their patent-protected technology. Instead, rivals could simply expand their existing product lines with MagSafe-compatible items for an upcharge and increase their revenues. PopSockets says it has MagSafe products in development, but isn’t announcing details at this time.

I thought these might show up. I look forward to seeing other MagSafe accessories (I like Apple’s wallet).

Check It Out: Magnetic iPhone 12-Compatible PopSockets are Coming