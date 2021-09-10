A major update to Apple Maps is being rolled out in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, and Andorra. It includes a host of new data and features users in other countries have enjoyed for a while, MacStories reported.

In one update, the entire region is gaining features that were released elsewhere over the past two years, including: Look Around, More detailed road coverage, pedestrian data, and land cover, Improved navigation, 3D buildings. Siri Natural Language Guidance. Speed camera data. Lane guidance, and more… When iOS 15 is released, transit stations in Italy will be easier to find, and riders will be able to pin their favorite transit lines in Maps and track when they should disembark on an iPhone or Apple Watch. Drivers will gain the ability to report accidents, hazards, and speed checks using Siri too.

