Man Swallows AirPod – And It Still Worked

A man in Tawain recently fell asleep listening to his AirPods. When he awoke, he could on find one. The Daily Mail reported that the missing AirPod was found in his stomach…and it still worked.

Ben Hsu fell asleep with the pair of wireless headphones still in his ears but woke up unable to find one of them. Using an iPhone tracking feature he discovered the device was still in his room and heard its beeping sound following him around. He said: ‘I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn’t find it – then I realized the sound was coming from my stomach.’ The Navy recruiter, from Taiwan’s south-western port city of Kaohsiung, said he did not feel any discomfort.

