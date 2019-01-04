Rene Ritchie put together a good iMore guide to manage your online information and privacy settings.

Now, just to be clear, these aren’t security tips. I’ll cover those in another column. These are privacy tips. They’re ways to make sure people and companies learn as little as possible about you, while you still get the most you can from them. Cool?

It’s a good guide and everyone should read it. It’s full of tips to manage privacy settings on iPhone and online accounts. While you’re at it, check out my guide where I include privacy apps I’ve used.

Check It Out: Manage iPhone Privacy With This iMore Guide