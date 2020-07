We have a deal on a lamp, a Marangoni lamp, to be more specific. The two spheres in the middle of the lamp shown in the image are electromagnetic. The lamp turns on when you bring the two spheres close to each other. the light is produced by LEDs, too. Cool, yeah? The Marangoni electromagnetic light is $79.95 through our deal.

Check It Out: Marangoni Electromagnetic Light: $79.95