If Elizabeth Warren Wins Mark Zuckerberg Will Sue the Government

Mark Zuckerberg is scared of Elizabeth Warren over her plan to break up Big Tech monopolies, and a leaked audio recording reveals a rant in which he pledges to sue the government if she wins. You know, just your typical Tuesday stuff.
You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. … But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.
“One can think of better uses of FB’s billions than in initiating a fight with the US government”
They could use some of the money to hire designers and programmers to clean up the spaghetti code. Start with figuring out how to put the newsfeed into chronological order; yeah I know that users can select that, but the selection doesn’t stick.
Andrew:
So…one doesn’t like the candidate that gets elected. What does one do? Get more involved in the political process oneself? Run for office? Write/lobby for your elected representative(s) to act according to one’s priorities? No, on all of the above. Sue the government? Exactly.
Here’s a question. If one has a gripe with whomever gets elected, why not sue the voters? After all, they elected the person. As for the government, the person was elected TO the government, not BY the government. I’m no lawyer, but I suspect in a free and fair election in a representative democracy, suing agains the outcome will be a tough case to win.
As to the Zuck’s contention, I concur that the answer about the sway of the tech giants over the market is not solved by breaking up the companies. In fact, given the emergence of major tech giants in other countries, notably Asia, it would be an own goal to hobble one’s own home grown corporations in the face of global competition characterised by both market dynamics and industrial espionage. Smaller size might result in a smaller footprint, but not necessarily. It can also result in greater vulnerability to predation by larger players.
Rather, the issue has far more to do with the legal infrastructure in which these corporations play, equitable enforcement of the rule of law, taxation and employment ecosystems across borders, transparency and informed choice for consumers, and the regulatory environment in which all of the above occur.
One can think of better uses of FB’s billions than in initiating a fight with the US government, but then again, good judgement has never been FB’s or its CEO’s strong suit.
Well I don’t care for either of them.