Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Tech Manifesto, Echoes Tim Cook’s Call for U.S. Version of GDPR

After months of criticism, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted “four ideas to regulate the internet” Saturday. Like Apple CEO Tim Cook, he called on lawmakers to pass data protection legislation akin to the EU’s GDPR. Mr. Zuckerberg also said he wanted to see privacy legislation as well as third-party standards to judge harmful content.

I believe it would be good for the internet if more countries adopted regulation such as GDPR as a common framework. New privacy regulation in the United States and around the world should build on the protections GDPR provides. It should protect your right to choose how your information is used — while enabling companies to use information for safety purposes and to provide services. It shouldn’t require data to be stored locally, which would make it more vulnerable to unwarranted access. And it should establish a way to hold companies such as Facebook accountable by imposing sanctions when we make mistakes.