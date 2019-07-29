The Never-Googlers are people who avoid using Google services and try to convince family and friends to give them up as well.

These intrepid Web users say they’d rather deal with daily inconveniences than give up more of their data. That means setting up permanent vacation responders on Gmail and telling friends to resend files or video links that don’t require Google software. More than that, it takes a lot of discipline.

Wouldn’t you know it, I wrote a list of Google alternatives.

Meet the Never-Googlers Who Shun the Mountain View Company