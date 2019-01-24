Messy Negotiations Over EU Internet Regulations

European Union (EU) negotiations are notoriously messy. Discussions on the EU’s Copyright Directive have proved to be no different. The legislation was meant to update copyright rules so they worked in the digital age. However, in the most recent talks, which took place Friday, six countries changed their approach to two of the Articles being worked on. This meant the discussions could not reach a vote and a conclusion. The Verge delved into what happened, and what it all means for Europe’s internet.

Prior to Friday’s talks, a minority group of the EU’s 28 member states were fighting for more generous interpretations of these articles. These were Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, and Slovenia. But on Friday, they were joined by representatives from Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Luxembourg, Poland, and Italy, creating a sizable bloc.

