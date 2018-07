We have a deal on a Lightning cable built to last. It’s called the Metallic Spring MFi-Certified Lightning cable, and it’s sheathed in a spring metal shell. It supports Quick Charging for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, it’s 3-feet long, and it’s $12.99 through us.

Check It Out: Metallic Spring 3-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: $12.99