‘MetaMask’ Browser Crypto Wallet Plans to Add NFT Section

MetaMask is a cryptocurrency wallet browser extension, and recently teased future support for NFTs.

MetaMask’s integration with the extension will permit users on desktop devices that utilize Chrome and Brave browsers to interact with decentralized applications. In addition, this also implies that said users will no longer have to access other NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea, to view their NFTs. Furthermore, mobile users of MetaMask are already privy to this NFT feature via their mobile wallet. Some of the NFT offerings they can currently view include prominent brand collectibles like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks.