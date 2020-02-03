Microsoft Cancels Launch of Surface Hub 2X

Microsoft has cancelled the launch of the Surface Hub 2X, The Verge reported. However, it has insisted it will rollout many of the previously announced features.

In a leaked webinar to Surface Hub 2 sellers, Microsoft says it’s still committed to developing tiling and rotation but it’s not clear when these features will arrive. “They might not require an upgrade for Surface Hub 2S customers, or they might not require a paid compute cartridge swap,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in the webinar. “We don’t have plans to release a compute cartridge in 2020, because the best way to release those capabilities — tiling and rotation — may not require us to take that path.”

