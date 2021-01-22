Version 88 of Microsoft Edge adds a new security feature for users. A built-in password manager makes it easy to keep your logins safe. It also scans for breached passwords on the dark web and notifies you if it finds a match.

Password Monitor will begin rolling out today with Microsoft Edge 88, but it may take a couple weeks for you to see it in your browser. For more information on how Password Monitor works, take a look at the latest blog from Microsoft Research.

