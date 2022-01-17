Hot Cakes Selling Like Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

Sales of the Series X and S of the Xbox variety have been wildly popular, a report says recently.

The boss of Xbox discussed the commercial performance of the two consoles on a recent New York Times podcast. The Xbox Series X and S were released 14 months ago on November 10, 2020, and Spencer says that “at this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes.”