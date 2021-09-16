Mimeo Photos has recently launched mounted photos and expanded its size options for wall decor and photo prints.

Mimeo Photos users can now transform their favorite photos, designs or artwork into a customized mounted wall print to adorn the walls of their home, office or studio. Mimeo Photos also expanded its wall decor category to include eighteen new sizes and added two new sizes to its photo prints offering. As the No. 1 photo product extension in the Mac App store, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and expand its product offering, while also being available everywhere its customers’ photos are taken and stored.