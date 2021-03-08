Users can expect an Apple AR headset next year, with glasses following in 2025 and contact lenses during the next decade. That’s according to a note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by AppleInsider.

In outlining an expected roadmap for Apple’s AR efforts, Ming-Chi Kuo claims AR and MR will be the “next critical technology that defines the innovative human-machine interface of electronics products.” However, while virtual reality devices will be niche, MR and AR hardware is reckoned to become mainstream down the line. Apple is thought to deploy products in AR and MR in three phases, with the first being a “helmet type” in 2022. It will be followed by a “glasses type” product in 2025, then contact lens-based hardware between 2030 and 2040. This is a little push back of the expected schedule for Kuo, as a January note floated the idea of AR hardware releasing in 2021. However, earlier notes from TF securities proposed a 2022 launch.