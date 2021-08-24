Over a thousand web apps from Microsoft’s Power Apps platform have leaked 38 million records. This data includes COVID-19 contact tracing.

The data included a range of sensitive information, from people’s phone numbers and home addresses to social security numbers and COVID-19 vaccination status.

The incident affected major companies and organizations, including American Airlines, Ford, the transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt, the Maryland Department of Health, the New York City Municipal Transportation Authority, and New York City public schools.