Swiss tech company Mitto AG is trusted by companies such as Twitter and Google to deliver SMS security codes to users, appointment reminders, sales promotions, and more. It’s co-founder and COO Ilja Gorelik has been accused of selling access to Mitto’s networks for surveillance.

The existence of the alternate service was only known to a small number of people within the company, these former employees said. Gorelik sold the service to surveillance companies which in turn contracted with government agencies, according to the employees.

Check It Out: Co-Founder of Swiss SMS Giant ‘Mitto AG’ Accused of Government Surveillance