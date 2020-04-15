Our deal for the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro portable dual monitor is back. This device is a portable monitor designed to be hung off the side of your MacBook or other laptop. It’s a 1080p resolution display, and it works through USB-C. It’s $249.99 through our deal, but coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO brings it down to $179.35 at checkout.
Check It Out: Portable Second Monitor for Your MacBook: $179.35
2 Comments Add a comment
If only there were a portable device with a built in screen that could be used to extend the screen real estate of a laptop…;-)
I do think the mounting idea is neat, but as one who travels with personal laptop and company iPad I’ve been using the latter for this purpose. I use Duet with Mojave, I was interested to try Catalina for Sidecar but after reading all the issues with Catalina I’m sticking with Mojave until they stop issuing security updates…
Weight? Make also a touch tablet with pen (no batteries for any of them, please!) and it will be perfect. Better than the Wacom One (Pen Display):
https://www.wacom.com/en-us/products/pen-displays/wacom-one