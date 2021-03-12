Molson Coors has revealed in its regulatory filing it suffered a cyberattack, and production has come to a halt.

Molson Coors experienced a systems outage that was caused by a cybersecurity incident. We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible.

Not even our beer is safe. One likely candidate is some kind of ransomware.

