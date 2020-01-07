MoneyWiz 3 Personal Finance: $19.99

We have a deal on MoneyWiz 3, a personal finance app for the Mac, with 4.4 stars out of 5 on the Mac App Store. You can enter transactions manually, import bank statements or connect to your bank for automatic updates. It also features budgets and its own cloud syncing service. This app is $19.99 through our deal, and it includes and license for the Standard Version (normally $49.99) that includes multi-device sync but excludes online banking access.

