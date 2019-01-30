LONDON – Monzo is an increasingly popular UK mobile bank. From Wednesday, its customers will be able to get itemized digital receipts sent directly to their device when they eat at four prominent high-street food retailers – Pod, Pure, EAT, and Itsu. No more bits of paper to accompany your sushi or sandwich. This will be achieved via a system called Flux. More retailers, including Costa Coffee and non-food outlets, are set to join Flux during 2019. Wired took a look at Monzo’s bet against the paper receipt and the competition the new-look bank faces.

Anyone paying with Monzo in participating shops will be presented with a prompt – ‘Do you want to get digital receipts and rewards here?’ – to set up Flux in a few taps and in some cases opt in or out to extras such as digital loyalty and rewards. Costa Coffee is joining the Flux scheme soon and more partners, in categories outside fast food, are on the horizon for 2019 with Monzo confirming support for future retailers.

Check It Out: UK Mobile Bank Monzo Has Taken a Big Bet Against Paper Receipts