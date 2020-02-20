More Details About Apple’s Row With German App Store Manager Over ‘Tell All’ Book

I previously reported that Apple was attempting to stop the distribution of a book by a former German App Store manager, which purports to ‘tell-all’ about life at the company. Reuters offers more details about the row, and the legal arguments being made by both sides. The information largely comes courtesy of a letter by Ralph Oliver Graef, publisher Murmann’s lawyer.

“Apple is trying to obstruct the publication of a book that addresses its business practices, but is written very sympathetically,” Graef said. Murmann said a first print run of 4,000 copies was selling well and, rather than pulling the book, it was rushing out a second print run. “It’s No. 2 on the Amazon best-seller list in Germany – everyone is talking about it,” said Peter Felixberger, an executive at Murmann.

