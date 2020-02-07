More Cities, States Say No to Cashless Businesses

Last month New York City passed a bill to ban businesses from rejecting cash. On February 13 a similar resolution will be heard in Washington, D.C.
Excluding people from paying with cash means “essentially discriminating against people who are low-income, people who are homeless, also undocumented,” she said.
Getting a credit or debit card often requires a form of ID, a utility or another bill, money to deposit and a financial history. Mitchell said that in Washington, D.C., nearly a third of residents rely on cash every day because they don’t have a card or even a bank account.
Good. As Lee said, time to make it nationwide.
Good! Make it nationwide.
Good. Cashless stores discriminate against the poor.
I’ve had enough. This is the United States and all of its citizens deserve to be treated equally by the economy.
don’t kid yourself; the people behind this tech aren’t interested in security. They are interested in maximizing their profits through continuous “productivity enhancements”.