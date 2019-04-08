Morgan Stanley: 4 Ways Apple Could Expand Healthcare Push

Morgan Stanley has four ideas for Apple to expand its presence in the healthcare industry, projecting up to a US$313 billion revenue opportunity by 2027.

Going forward, Morgan Stanley suggests that Apple could boost its health initiatives in several different ways. For instance, it could add blood pressure, glucose, and sleep tracking integration to the Apple Watch. It could also add hearing aid functionality to AirPods. The analysts also note that Apple could accelerate its future health efforts by acquiring an existing health company.

