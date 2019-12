We have a deal on the Moskito, a smartphone-controlled plane. Use your thumb to control the speed, and tilt your phone to control the plane with the included joystick. And, you can fly even when it’s dark thanks to the special NIght flight mode. This device ships on January 31st, 2020, but you can pre-order it now for $42.99.

Check It Out: Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick (Pre-Order): $42.99