We have a deal on the Motorola Bolt Smart Safe. It mounts to your wall using the included hardware, and it also offers a water-resistant keypad, humidity and odor control system, remote open capability, an intelligent reminder system, and other security features. It can be remotely opened via an app, and it will send the same apps alerts if it is opened. It’s $109.99 through our deal.

