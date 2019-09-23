Apple Watch Helps Save Mountain Biker

An Apple Watch is credited with helping to save the life of a mountain biker after he suffered a bad fall while biking.

Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride. The watch had called 911 with his location and EMS had him scooped up and to the hospital in under a 1/2 hr. The fire dept. took his bike back to the station. My brother was already driving by the the hospital when the second update came in and was able to be with him right away.