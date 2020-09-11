We have a deal on the MOZA Slypod, a 2-in-1 motorized slider and monopod for iPhones and other smartphones, as well as cameras. Built with a carbon fiber body, it’s designed to be ultra-light and easy to carry. You can also program precise camera movements by adjusting camera travel distance, speed acceleration via the MOZA Master App. It runs up to 2 hours on its own battery, and can be charged by a power bank for continuous shooting. The image includes the monopod attached to an included table tripod.

Check It Out: 2-in-1 Motorized Slider and Monopod for Smartphones and Cameras: $429.99