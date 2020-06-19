Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, announced Thursday that its Mozilla VPN product is launching in the next few weeks.

We are working hard to make the official product, the Mozilla VPN, available in selected regions this year. We will continue to offer the Mozilla VPN at the current pricing model for a limited time, which allows you to protect up to five devices on Windows, Android, and iOS at $4.99/month.

You can sign up to join the waiting list here.

Check It Out: Keep an Eye Out: Mozilla VPN to Launch in Near Future