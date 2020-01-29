Mark Zuckerberg is to head to Europe to try and stop EU lawmakers implementing tough new regulations on his firm, Reuters reports. The Facebook CEO’s Brussels visit will coincide with his attendance at the Munich security conference.

The Belgian capital has for years been at the forefront of regulating large U.S. tech companies, with strict competition enforcement and its flagship privacy rules, the General Data Protection Regulation, which entered into force in 2018. Facebook currently faces a slew of probes by national data protection regulators. At the same time, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, is looking into possible antitrust issues around how the company collects user data and has criticized the social media giant’s handling of the spread of disinformation on its platform.

Check It Out: Mr. Zuckerberg Goes to Brussels