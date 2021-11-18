Musicians and activist groups are calling on the Red Rock concert venue to stop its rollout of Amazon’s palm scanning tech.

The letter contributors are worried Amazon might send palm data to government agencies hoping to track activists and marginalized people, particularly in light of its past collaborations with police. They’re also concerned thieves might steal info from the cloud, and see AEG as inconsistent after it condemned the use of facial recognition in 2019.

Check It Out: Musicians Call for Concert Venues to Drop Amazon Palm Scanning Technology