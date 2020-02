We have a deal on the Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5, a charging station with 4 USB charging ports and a Qi wireless charging pad. In addition to the USB charging ports, the station also has slots designed to hold your device while it’s charging with a minimal footprint. This device is $44.99 through our deal.

