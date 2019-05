NBC News Now is a new streaming service from NBC that offers free news to cordcutters. It’s available on iOS and tvOS.

NBC News Now will air live programming between 3PM and 11PM Eastern through both the web as well as the NBC News apps on mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. It’ll offer an ad-supported mix of live programming (both on-the-hour segments and breaking news) as well as pre-recorded features and interviews.

