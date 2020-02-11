Remember Neopets? It’s Being Turned Into a TV Show

Virtual pet website Neopets is being turned into a television show aimed at 8-12 year olds.

As part of the agreement, Singapore-based Beach House will develop new stories and characters, with Blue Ant’s Canadian studio providing animation services.

The show is still in the early stages of development and its format and style aren’t finalized, but Beach House plans to target the series at eight to 12s. The pair are seeking co-production and broadcast partners for the project.