Jason Gurwin reports that some Netflix users recently began seeing warnings if the company detects you’re using someone else’s password.

We’ve heard the test right now is only on TV devices. A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.” It isn’t clear if users in the test all need to be on the same IP address to be considered in the same household.

To quote Jahil Nelson: “The only thing worse than a bunch of people pirating your software is …nobody pirating your software.”

