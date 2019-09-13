None of Apple TV+ contented revealed so far looks particularly revolutionary. However, argues Oliva Ovenden at Esquire, Netflix should still be worried.

As Apple will know from watching its soon-to-be competitors win awards for their success stories, having one tentpole series can be enough for users to stay. Both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have earned multiple Emmy Awards for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel respectively, off-setting series which have been received less favourably. Apple TV+ only need one huge hit to make people’s Netflix subscription feel less worthwhile, and they’ve got enough money to keep trying until they get one. Getting in on the streaming game is a shrewd move given how many of Apple’s customers are currently watching Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime on Apple’s phones, laptops and tablets.

Check It Out: Netflix should worry about Apple TV+