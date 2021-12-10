Netflix’s New Website ‘Tudum’ Hosts Interviews, Release Dates, More

Netflix has created a new website called Tudum. It aims to be the one-stop-shop to feature news about renewals, release dates, interviews, and more.

Tudum will feature extra content and information about Netflix’s TV shows and movies. For example, Netflix notes that users will be able to dig deeper into its content and use the website to find out things like where else they’ve seen the cast of “The Witcher” and whether “Maid” is based on a true story. The website includes exclusive interviews, cast breakdowns, information about content that’s popular on the platform, a trending news section, details about upcoming shows, an explore section and more.