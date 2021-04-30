A startup called Mighty is building a cloud-based web browser that it claims will reduce loads on battery, CPU usage, and RAM. You can find the company’s blog post here, and a link to coverage from The Verge below.

Mighty claims it’ll eliminate distracting cookies and ads, automatically notify you about Zoom meetings, quick search Google Docs and presumably other integrations to come. Mighty also says it encrypts your data and keystrokes, among other security promises.

I think the concept of a cloud-based browser is interesting. But I prefer free Safari over paying a US$30/month fee.

Check It Out: New Cloud Browser ‘Mighty’ to Cost $30 per Month