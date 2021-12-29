CES 2022 will see the introduction of yet another HDMI standard: 2.1a. What will it do? Both good and bad things.

Let’s start with the good: HDMI 2.1a is an upcoming revision to the HDMI 2.1 stack and adds a major new feature, Source-Based Tone Mapping, or SBTM. SBTM is a new HDR feature that offloads some of the HDR tone mapping to the content source (like your computer or set-top box) alongside the tone mapping that your TV or monitor is doing.

More HDMwhy, am I right?

Check It Out: Brace Yourselves: New HDMI 2.1a Standard to Debut at CES 2022