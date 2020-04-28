New iPhone SE Gets The Teardown Treatment

It has arrived. Having outlined which iPhone 8 parts go in the 2020 iPhone SE, iFixit has published its teardown of the new device.

The two most commonly replaced components, display and battery, remain straightforward to access with the proper knowledge and tools. Most components are modular and independently replaceable, including many that are cross-compatible with iPhone 8. IP67 seals complicate repair, but make the need for difficult liquid damage repairs less likely. While the overall construction is pretty repair-friendly, you’ll still need up to four different driver types for many repairs. The fragile glass back is impractical to replace.

