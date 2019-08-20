Plex Desktop Lets You Control Your Media From Your Mac

There’s a new Plex desktop app with the features of Plex Media Player and some offline capabilities. It will be available on macOS and Windows.

The desktop “side” of the (admittedly Janus-esque) Plex Media Player will live on in the form of the new desktop app. For the TV layout lovers out there, we want to be clear about this: the long-term plan is for the new desktop app to replace Plex Media Player as our only desktop solution. The new desktop app is notably lacking TV mode, which means that we’re going to stop supporting the traditional HTPC setup (using a desktop computer connected to your TV or home theater) with this app.

