There’s a new public sculpture coming to the Apple Park Visitor’s Center. It is called ‘Mirage’ and will be created by Katie Paterson and Zeller Moye. Ms. Paterson described the work, which will be installed next year, in a blog post:

Mirage blends art, architecture, science and nature. It will have strong material presence, connecting to the elements. Social and connective, it will create an unexpected gathering place for visitors and staff. The glass columns are glimpsed through the trees from the Visitor Center, the highway and beyond, generating a sense of discovery.

[Image credit: Katie Paterson and Zeller & Moye]

