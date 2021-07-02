The REvil hacking team is back with new malware. Brand new, still developing, but their ransomware called “Tsunami” is wreaking havoc.

The software in question, Kaseya VSA, is popular among so-called managed service providers, which provide IT infrastructure for companies that would rather outsource that sort of thing than run it themselves. Which means that if you successfully hack an MSP, you suddenly have access to its customers. It’s the difference between cracking safety deposit boxes one at a time and stealing the bank manager’s skeleton key.

