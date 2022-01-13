Venmo gift wrapping is a new feature that adds eight new designs for sending and receiving payments.

Customers can send a gift-wrapped payment in just a few simple steps, at no additional cost. Simply tap the “Pay or Request” button on the home screen and add the recipient, payment note and payment amount. Customers can then tap the gift-wrap icon (next to the “Pay” button) and choose the gift-wrap they’d like to send along with their payment, where they will be able to preview the animation before confirming and sending the payment.

Check It Out: New Venmo Gift Wrapping Feature Can Make Your Payments Fancy