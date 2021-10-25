The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, launched Wikimedia Enterprise on Monday. Its API was first announced in March.

Wikimedia Enterprise makes the process of leveraging, packaging, and sharing content from Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects more efficient for large scale content reusers. In most cases, commercial entities that reuse Wikimedia content at a high volume have product, service, and system requirements that go beyond what Wikimedia freely provides through publicly available APIs and data dumps. The information panels shown in search engine results and the information served by virtual home assistants are examples of how Wikimedia content is frequently used by other websites.

