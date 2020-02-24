New Xbox Series Will Pack 12 Teraflops of GPU Performance

We learned new details about the forthcoming Xbox Series X console. Microsoft said it will have 12 teraflops of GPU performance, amongst other impressive specs, The Verge reported.

The biggest new confirmation is that the Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice what’s available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One. This type of performance puts the Xbox Series X beyond most mid-range graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, and it’s an impressive jump for a game console. It certainly shows that the next-gen Xbox and PS5 are going to go far beyond the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

