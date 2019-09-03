Next Firefox 70 Update Will Reduce macOS Power Usage

Mozilla announced that the next Firefox 70 update will reduce power consumption on macOS by up to three times.

But according to Mozilla engineer Henrik Skupin, Firefox devs have finally made a breakthrough, and believe they fixed Firefox’s power consumption on macOS. Skupin said that a current fix for the battery drain issue has been deployed on Firefox Nightly, where it managed to reduce power usage by three times. The fix is expected to land in the stable version of Firefox in late October 2019, with the release of Firefox 70.

