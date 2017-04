We have a deal for you today on Nifty MiniDrive, a MicroSD card adapter that seamlessly plugs into your 13″ MacBook Air. Using your MicroSD card, you add up to 256GB of storage without having a USB drive sticking out the side. You can get the Nifty MiniDrive for MacBook Air $32.99, and our deal includes versions for other MacBook models, too.

Check It Out: Nifty MiniDrive MicroSD Card Adapter for MacBook Air: $29.99